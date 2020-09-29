UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Not To Leave Flood Victims Alone: Haleem Adil

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

PTI not to leave flood victims alone: Haleem Adil

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sindh Vice-President Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the government will not leave the flood-hit victims alone in the province.

Talking to media persons during his visit to different areas of Naukot on Tuesday, he said the PTI had provided clean drinking water to the flood-victims as they have to live under the sky without any basic facilities.

He said he has come to find where the so-called aid from Sindh government had gone.

He said PPP and MQM-P have been spreading hatred and chaos, adding that Maulana Fazl-ur- Rehman has also been spreading sectarian extremism.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water Visit Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

33 minutes ago

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on pol ..

33 minutes ago

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

51 minutes ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

1 hour ago

Mortar-fire kills five people at home in Noshera

1 hour ago

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.