Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

PTI not to let down its workers: Shafiullah

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Anti-corruption, MPA Malik Shafiullah has said that addressing the grievances of our PTI workers was our prime responsibility

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Anti-corruption, MPA Malik Shafiullah has said that addressing the grievances of our PTI workers was our prime responsibility.

He was addressing party workers at the residence of district leader PTI, Miangul Wajihuddin Advocate here wherein MNA Bashir Khan Lala, MNA Mahboob Shah, district general secretary PTI, Malik Adnan and local party leaders and workers were present.

Malik Shafiullah said "Advocate Wajihuddin is our party's asset and the party needs honest and dedicated worker like him." He said "We will never want to lose a worker like Wajihuddin adding PTI will never let down its workers and supporters.

" He added that amid unfavorable circumstances the Federal Government presented a tax-free budget as no new tax was imposed on people. With regard to uplift projects in Dir district, he said a record development work would be initiated in Dir district that would be acknowledged even by our opponents.

He asked the party workers to continue their job as per the vision of PM Imran Khan without paying heed to the propaganda of opponents.

He assured to address all the grievances and demands of area MNAs and Wajihudding Advocate and asked them to continue their work for the welfare of people.

