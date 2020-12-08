UrduPoint.com
PTI Not To Surrender Before Corrupt Leaders: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

PTI not to surrender before corrupt leaders: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would never surrender before the corrupt leaders.

"Blackmailing or other pressure tactics being used by opposition parties in the wake of public meetings were unacceptable," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition should show sense of responsibility and cease all public meetings in the current situation facing the country due to second wave of the COVID-19.

Shibli said the PTI as a democratic party would engage a political team for talks with Pakistan Democratic Movement in the larger national interest.

In reply to a question about resignation of two major political parties, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, were not on the same page for quitting the assemblies.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a visible mandate and he (prime minister) would not take dictation from corrupt leaders.

