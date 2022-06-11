UrduPoint.com

PTI Not To Vacate Field For Political Opponents In Bye-polls: Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2022 | 06:24 PM

PTI not to vacate field for political opponents in bye-polls: Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi

Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Saturday that PTI was a political party and it would not vacate field for opponents in bye-elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Saturday that PTI was a political party and it would not vacate field for opponents in bye-elections.

Talking to media persons after acceptance of nomination papers of Zain Hussain Qureshi for bye-polls in PP 217, to be held on July 17, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that PTI would continue its fights for eradication of outdated system in the country. He also alleged that government resources were being utilized in the campaign of PML-N candidate.

Responding to a question about grand dialogue on economy, Qureshi stated that grand dialogue was not a bad thing but it should be done during the tenure of the government which secured fresh mandate after general elections.

He stated the present government was a temporary regime, based on political parties having different political ideologies.

He stated that achievements of last regime of PTI were mentioned in Economic Survey. PTI government performed amicably in exports, remittance, industrial growth, agriculture uplift and many other sectors of economy. Qureshi stated that PTI wanted transparent elections.

Responding to a question, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi remarked that he did know about the duration of the present assemblies.

To another question about issuance of ticket to Zain Qureshi, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi observed that Zain Hussain Qureshi was nominated after consultation in the party.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture July Media Government Nomination Papers PP-217

Recent Stories

"Formulate actionable strategy to control crimes," ..

"Formulate actionable strategy to control crimes," CCPO Lahore directs divisiona ..

15 minutes ago
 KMU Senate approved budget for year 2022-23

KMU Senate approved budget for year 2022-23

1 minute ago
 Karachi police arrests active member of Uzair Balo ..

Karachi police arrests active member of Uzair Baloch group

1 minute ago
 State Life achieves 100pc growth in new business s ..

State Life achieves 100pc growth in new business sales: Shoaib Javed

1 minute ago
 Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 25 asymptomatic loca ..

Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 25 asymptomatic local COVID cases

1 minute ago
 Mitchell, Blundell hit tons as New Zealand turn sc ..

Mitchell, Blundell hit tons as New Zealand turn screw on England

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.