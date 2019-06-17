ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Maleeka Ali Bokhari Sunday said her party was not worried about the today's meeting of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N's leader Maryam Safdar.

Terming the meeting a joke itself on father's day, she said both Bilawal and Maryam wanted to protect and save their fathers from corruption cases as Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were confined in jail.

Talking to a private news channel, she said big stalwart of PPP and PML-N had done massive corruption and looted the national wealth ruthlessly, adding Bilawal and Maryam were enjoying luxury lives on same corruption money.

The MNA said there was no political experience and career of Bilawal Zardari and Maryam Safdar. She questioned that how they would serve the country and masses as always preferred to live abroad.

She said people believed in the development agenda of PTI that was why they had made victorious it in the general elections 2018 rejecting the PPP and PML-N's politics of personal gains.