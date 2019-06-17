UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Not Worried About Today's Meeting Of Bilawal, Maryam: MNA

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

PTI not worried about today's meeting of Bilawal, Maryam: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Maleeka Ali Bokhari Sunday said her party was not worried about the today's meeting of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N's leader Maryam Safdar.

Terming the meeting a joke itself on father's day, she said both Bilawal and Maryam wanted to protect and save their fathers from corruption cases as Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were confined in jail.

Talking to a private news channel, she said big stalwart of PPP and PML-N had done massive corruption and looted the national wealth ruthlessly, adding Bilawal and Maryam were enjoying luxury lives on same corruption money.

The MNA said there was no political experience and career of Bilawal Zardari and Maryam Safdar. She questioned that how they would serve the country and masses as always preferred to live abroad.

She said people believed in the development agenda of PTI that was why they had made victorious it in the general elections 2018 rejecting the PPP and PML-N's politics of personal gains.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Same Money Sunday From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

15 minutes ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

30 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

45 minutes ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

1 hour ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

1 hour ago

Long-term interest rate SWAPs maintain upward tren ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.