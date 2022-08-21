UrduPoint.com

PTI Notifies Appointments Of Members For NC-33 Ghanta Ghar

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PTI notifies appointments of members for NC-33 Ghanta Ghar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, City Metropolitan chapter has notified a list of 25 newly appointed members for Neighbourhood Council (NC)-33 Ghanta Ghar to implement election policy of the party in their respective areas.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, President PTI Gor Gathri Circle, Rizwan Anwar Awan said that the appointment was made through a notification. He said that a total of 25 members have been appointed including Rab Nawaz Awan as a President, Maqsood Raza General Secretary, Farkhanda Yasmeen as Secretary Women and 21 others.

Speaking on the occasion, President NC-33 Rab Nawaz Awan said that he is grateful to the party leadership for trusting us. He expressed his commitment that all the appointees would be bound by the party's policy and would work as guided by the party's manifesto.

He said that all the developmental works including street lighting, cleanliness conditions, and supply of clean drinking water were in full swing and all the basic facilities of life were being provided to the people of the area at their doorstep.

