PTI notifies extension of an Advisory Council regarding upcoming elections of AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has issued a notification of extension of an Advisory Council for devising strategy and policy regarding upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to notification issued by Central Secretary General PTI Amir Mehmood Kiani, "In pursuance of powers conferred upon me by Article VII (1.3.10) of the party constitution, the following advisory council is hereby notified for devising strategy and policy regarding upcoming elections in AJK (July 2021)".

The Advisory Council would be comprised of Syed Nauman Shah, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Muhammad Ateeb Siddiqui, Chaudhry Hameed Pothi, Omer Farooqui, Abdul Majid Khan, Col (retired) Ubaid ur Rehman, Ms. Noureen Ibrahim, Ms. Noureen Ibrahim and Touseef Abbasi.

The committee will act in an advisory capacity while the final division on all matters shall rest with the Secretary General.

Earlier, a five-member Advisory Council was constituted for devising policy regarding AJK upcoming elections which was extended to eight members.