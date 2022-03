PTI notifies management team for D-Chowk public meeting

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has notified a Core Management Team for D-Chowk public meeting to be held on March 27 convened by Additional Secretary General PTI Aamer Mehmood Kiani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has notified a Core Management Team for D-Chowk public meeting to be held on March 27 convened by Additional Secretary General PTI Aamer Mehmood Kiani.

According to notification issued on Wednesday by Secretary General PTI Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the 34 members Core Management team comprised of Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, MNA Mansoor Hayat, MNA Kanwal Shauzab, Senator Shehzad Waseem, SAPM Shehbaz Gill, MNA Nafeesa Khattak, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Seemee Ezdi, Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee, MPA Ch.

Sajid Mehmood, MPA Ch. Muhammad Adnan, MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, MPA Muhammad Basharat Raja, MPA Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Muhammad Latasub Satti, Provincial Minister Fayazzul Hassan Chauhan, MPA Umer Tanveer Butt, MPA Rashid Hafeez, MPA Malik Taimur Masood, MPA Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry, MNA Asma Qadeer, MPA Ammar Siddique, MPA Ejaz Khan Jazi, MPA Raja Sagheer Ahmed, MPA Javed Kausar, MPA Seemabia Tahir, MPA Abida Raja and MPA Nasrin Tariq.