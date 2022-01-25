PTI notifies new senior VPs, Deputy General Secretaries

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati have been nominated as senior vice presidents of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The notifications for the appointments of senior vice presidents, vice presidents and deputy general secretaries were issued by the party's General Secretary Asad Umar here on Tuesday.

PTI has also appointed Khan Muhammad Jamali and Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto as the senior Vice Presidents of the party.

The notification for vice presidents of the PTI's central party was also issued of Ejaz Chaudhry, Ibrahim Khan, Aftab Siddiqui, Advocate Ata Ullah, Atif Khan, Hamid ul Haq, Naseeb Ullah Marri, and Nawabzada Sharif Jogezai.

Sindh MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, Junaid Akbar, Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardak, Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Moula Bux Soomro, Shahid Khattak, Zubair Niazi and Malik Faisal Dehwar have been appointed as general secretaries of the party.

In a tweet, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati said, "honoured to be appointed as senior vice president of PTI."He thanked the party leadership for entrusting him with this privilege and responsibility. "I'm looking forward to ably fulfill the duties of this position under your dynamic leadership", he said.

