PTI Notifies Ten-member KP Advisory Committee To Look After The Party's Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PTI notifies ten-member KP Advisory Committee to look after the Party's matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) notified Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisory Committee comprising ten members with Provincial President Pervez Khattak in the Chair, said Shaoukat Ali, Parliamentary Secretary Interior here on Saturday.

Talking to APP, he said that a formal notification was issued on January 6 by General Secretary PTI, Asad Umar. The objective of KP Advisory Committee was to propose Names for appointment of the Party's nominees in local government elections and to run affairs of the Party organization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Beside Pervaiz Khattak, the other ten members of the Committee include Saleh Mohammad Khan, Umer Ayub, Fazal Hakeem, Sahibzada Sibghat Ullah, Atif Khan, Shaoukat Khan, Shehryar Afridi, Humayun Khan, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, and Fakhar Zaman, the notification stated.

Shaoukat further vowed that he would focus energies to galvanize the Party and to strengthen it in the province. He said that efforts would be made to send the Party's manifesto to each and every corner of the province.

