PTI Nov 26 Protest March Badly Failed Despite Using Of KP Govt Machinary: Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 08:11 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday said that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (APP)'s Nov 26 has been miserably failed despite use of official machinary of the Provincial Government
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday said that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (APP)'s Nov 26 has been miserably failed despite use of official machinary of the Provincial Government.
Addressing a press conference here at Governor House, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that people of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have totally rejected the agitation politics of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf due to its negative politicking and kept distance of it.
He claimed that the machinary of KP Government was used in collection and transportation of people for Nov 26 flopped protest.
The KP Governor said that PTI workers were again deceived at Islamabad after the CM KP and Bushra Bibi were escaped.
He said that KP CM was seemed in frustration and stress after Bushra Bibi became a defective CM. The Governor said that CM has claimed to release PTI founder but later runaway from Islamabad and left the supporters alone in cold weather at Islamabad.
He said that Pashtoons should not be linked with PTI and that participation of limited numbers of Pashtoons did not means that entire Pashtoons were supporting the party that deceived people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on the name of change.
He said that law abiding Pashtoon workers and labourers at Islamabad should be facilitated rather than harrassed.
Recent Stories
KP CM meets injured PTI workers who fell from container during Islamabad protest
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches Honahar Scholarship
PJA hosts literary session with author, poet Dr. Aurangzeb Niazi
Sindh govt to launch program for enhancing climate resilience, agri-produce
KP CM takes notice of medicines shortage in Kurram
ACDC hosts session II “Evolving Strategic Environment: Impact on Order, Instit ..
PAA hosts e-Kacheri for first time after separation from CAA
100% wheat sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh
Price of gold stays stable
Smog decreases: Lahore ranks 9th in terms of pollution
Cochlear implant facility started in Civil Hospital Quetta
Man murdered his cousin, cut off his thumb to withdraw Rs1m from ATM arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM meets injured PTI workers who fell from container during Islamabad protest7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches Honahar Scholarship24 seconds ago
-
PJA hosts literary session with author, poet Dr. Aurangzeb Niazi25 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt to launch program for enhancing climate resilience, agri-produce27 seconds ago
-
KP CM takes notice of medicines shortage in Kurram35 seconds ago
-
ACDC hosts session II “Evolving Strategic Environment: Impact on Order, Institutions, Norms”15 seconds ago
-
PAA hosts e-Kacheri for first time after separation from CAA17 minutes ago
-
Smog decreases: Lahore ranks 9th in terms of pollution20 seconds ago
-
Cochlear implant facility started in Civil Hospital Quetta21 seconds ago
-
Man murdered his cousin, cut off his thumb to withdraw Rs1m from ATM arrested25 minutes ago
-
Japan embassy celebrates its 70th self-Defense forces Day25 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik25 minutes ago