PTI Nov 26 Protest March Badly Failed Despite Using Of KP Govt Machinary: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 08:11 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday said that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (APP)'s Nov 26 has been miserably failed despite use of official machinary of the Provincial Government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday said that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (APP)'s Nov 26 has been miserably failed despite use of official machinary of the Provincial Government.

Addressing a press conference here at Governor House, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that people of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have totally rejected the agitation politics of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf due to its negative politicking and kept distance of it.

He claimed that the machinary of KP Government was used in collection and transportation of people for Nov 26 flopped protest.

The KP Governor said that PTI workers were again deceived at Islamabad after the CM KP and Bushra Bibi were escaped.

He said that KP CM was seemed in frustration and stress after Bushra Bibi became a defective CM. The Governor said that CM has claimed to release PTI founder but later runaway from Islamabad and left the supporters alone in cold weather at Islamabad.

He said that Pashtoons should not be linked with PTI and that participation of limited numbers of Pashtoons did not means that entire Pashtoons were supporting the party that deceived people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on the name of change.

He said that law abiding Pashtoon workers and labourers at Islamabad should be facilitated rather than harrassed.

