PTI Nowshera Leader Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Nowshera District President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mian Muhammad Umar Kakakhel, has paid tribute to the martyrs and their families on the 10th anniversary of the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar tragedy.
He described the incident as one of the darkest chapters in the nation's history.
Mian Umar Kakakhel stated that the APS tragedy is an unforgettable event that brought tears to every eye. He remarked, "This heartbreaking incident laid the foundation for long-lasting peace in the country and united the entire nation, government and institutions against a common enemy."
The grief of the APS martyrs remains alive in the hearts of the nation and will continue to do so, he said adding that the day serves as a painful reminder of when the enemies of humanity brutally killed innocent schoolchildren.
December 16 is an extremely painful day for the affected parents, as it marks the separation from their beloved children. However, their sacrifices have created a legacy of unparalleled courage that will never be forgotten.
The provincial government, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire nation salute the resilience and determination of the families of APS martyrs, who bore this immense loss with exceptional patience and steadfastness.
