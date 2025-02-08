Open Menu

PTI Observes Black Day On Completion Of First Year Since Feb 8 General Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2025 | 02:18 PM

PTI workers are holding protests in various cities while the party has also organized a public gathering in Swabi

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th , 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is observing Black Day today to mark the completion of one year since the February 8, 2024, general elections, with nationwide protests taking place.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 in Punjab, PTI workers are holding protests in various cities while the party has also organized a public gathering in Swabi.

Arrests in Punjab

Police arrested PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s daughter, Mehr Bano Qureshi, former MNA Zahid Bahar Hashmi, and Daleer Mahar in Multan for violating Section 144.

According to the police, the three PTI leaders were detained at Pul Chatha for violating the ban on gatherings.

Additionally, more than 10 PTI workers were also arrested for participating in a rally.

Protests and arrests in Azad Kashmir

In Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, PTI workers attempted to stage a protest at Azadi Chowk, leading to multiple arrests.

Leader of the Opposition in the AJK Legislative Assembly Khawaja Farooq managed to escape police custody to avoid arrest.

Khawaja Farooq’s escape and arrest

Police had mistakenly placed Khawaja Farooq in a worker’s car instead of a police vehicle, but before the officers could board, the driver sped away, leaving the police chasing the vehicle on foot.

Later, Muzaffarabad’s Assistant Commissioner confirmed that Khawaja Farooq had been arrested and placed under house arrest along with 16 other PTI workers.

More Stories From Pakistan