PTI observes Youm-e-Tashakkur

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) celebrated Youm-e-Tashakkur here on Thursday over completion of one-year on getting heavy public mandate.

In this connection, an impressive ceremony was held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) where Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, MNA Khurram Shehzad, MPA Lateef Nazar, MPA Shakeel Shahid, former Senator Tariq Chaudhary and others participated and cut the cake to celebrate the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Farrukh Habib said that people of Pakistan had elected the PTI in general election one year ago and expected the party to drag the country out of multifaceted crises.

The PTI had completed one year successfully after winning general election and it would surely complete its full constitutional tenure too, he added.

He said that progress and prosperity of the country was the top most agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan and for this purpose, the PTI government was utilizing all available resources.

He said that during visit to USA, Prime Minister Imran Khan also preferred development and prosperity of the country.

He said that tough decisions were being made to weed out corruption once for all from Pakistani society. He said that accountability process would continue till recovery of looted and plundered wealth of national kitty.

He urged the public representatives to hold meetings with activists, workers and sympathizers of the PTI in order to listen to problems of the masses and take appropriate steps for redressal of the same.

He said the PTI was the only political party which would promote democratic norms so that the party could gain maximum confidence of the masses.

Later, sweets were also distributed among participants of the function.