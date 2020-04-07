PTI office bearers received relief goods from Governor Sindh

The local office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf received cartons of relief goods from Governor Sindh Imran Ismail for onward distribution to poor, deserving and daily wage workers in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The local office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf received cartons of relief goods from Governor Sindh Imran Ismail for onward distribution to poor, deserving and daily wage workers in Hyderabad.

The provincial PTI leader Sadaqat Jatoi Tuesday handed over 1800 cartons of relief goods to local PTI office bearers.

Those who contested elections on Sindh Provincial and National Assembly seats from Hyderabad in 2018 general elections have been made responsible to distribute the relief goods to poor, deserving, daily wage workers and white colored people whose source of income has stopped due to lockdown.

The PTI ticket holder for NA Seat in 2018 general elections from Hyderabad Jamshed Ali Shaikh thanked the governor for initiating this step and maintained that the provided carton of relief goods would be provided to poor, deserving and daily wage workers in a transparent manner.