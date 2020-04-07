UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Office Bearers Received Relief Goods From Governor Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:38 PM

PTI office bearers received relief goods from Governor Sindh

The local office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf received cartons of relief goods from Governor Sindh Imran Ismail for onward distribution to poor, deserving and daily wage workers in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The local office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf received cartons of relief goods from Governor Sindh Imran Ismail for onward distribution to poor, deserving and daily wage workers in Hyderabad.

The provincial PTI leader Sadaqat Jatoi Tuesday handed over 1800 cartons of relief goods to local PTI office bearers.

Those who contested elections on Sindh Provincial and National Assembly seats from Hyderabad in 2018 general elections have been made responsible to distribute the relief goods to poor, deserving, daily wage workers and white colored people whose source of income has stopped due to lockdown.

The PTI ticket holder for NA Seat in 2018 general elections from Hyderabad Jamshed Ali Shaikh thanked the governor for initiating this step and maintained that the provided carton of relief goods would be provided to poor, deserving and daily wage workers in a transparent manner.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Poor Hyderabad Jatoi Jamshed 2018 From

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

56 minutes ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

56 minutes ago

Farmers to be facilitate at wheat purchase centers ..

3 minutes ago

Forest fire intensifies in Chernobyl nuclear zone

3 minutes ago

New York registers record 731 virus deaths in 24 h ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Outbreak in Egypt Under Control - Pres ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.