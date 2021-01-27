UrduPoint.com
PTI Officials For 4 Districts Of Hazara Notified

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:59 PM

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Isaf Hazara region on Wednesday notified coordinator and deputy coordinators for four districts and Tehsils of the region

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Isaf Hazara region on Wednesday notified coordinator and deputy coordinators for four districts and Tehsils of the region.

A ceremony was also organized at Insaf secretariat Mansehra where PTI focal person and General Secretary KPK Arif Marwat, Coordinator Hazara region Javed Quereshi, district general secretary Taimour Saleem Sawati, PTI Teshisl president Mushtaq Khatana, Youth Regional GS Ikram Ghazi, Qasim Sawati were also present.

In the ceremony, the regional party head issued notification for the coordinators and deputy coordinators of four districts including Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palis and district Torghar.

From Upper Kohistan Zia ul Haq Coordinator and Malik Afreen Deputy Coordinator, from Lower Kohistan Fazal ur Rehman coordinator and Gulzar Khan deputy coordinator, From Kolai Palis Muhammad Ayub coordinator and Mumtaz Khan deputy coordinator while from district Torghar Syed Habeen coordinator, Bin Yameen and Ajmal Mangri were notified as deputy coordinator.

While speaking at the occasion General Secretary KPK Arif Marwat, Coordinator Hazara region Javed Quereshi said that we have to strengthen the party and Imran Khan is the only hope for this country.

They further said that we all have to rebuff liking and disliking and bring the workers on the top who have performed and worked for the party.

