PTI Once Again Accuses US Of Toppling Elected Govt Through Cipher
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2024 | 04:18 PM
PTI refuses to oppose the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives and opposed the resolution passed by the National Assembly, denying that the US resolution was interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central leader and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan once again accused the United States of involvement in the cipher controversy, two days after the approval of a resolution in the US House of Representatives.
Speaking to the media in Lahore, Omar Ayub stated that they are challenging the decision of the IHC (Islamabad High Court) in the case of ‘iddat’ (waiting period) and that he resigned from the position of PTI General Secretary due to his busy schedule.
Omar Ayub mentioned that the Prime Minister admitted that it is an IMF budget, and Mohsin Naqvi imported wheat worth Rs450 billion.
Now, the government is saying they will export wheat.
In response to a question, the PTI leader said that the US interfered in Pakistan through the cipher.
Two days ago, the US House of Representatives approved a resolution calling for an independent and impartial investigation into claims of interference and irregularities in the February 8 election.
The US resolution condemned efforts to suppress the people in Pakistan from participating in the democratic process.
In response, Pakistan’s National Assembly on Friday also passed a resolution opposing the US resolution, stating that millions of Pakistanis voted in the elections and that the US resolution is not entirely based on facts.
According to the text of the National Assembly’s resolution, Pakistan is a free and sovereign country and will not tolerate interference in its internal affairs.
On the other hand, PTI refused to oppose the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives and opposed the resolution passed by the National Assembly, denying that the US resolution was interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.
It may be mentioned here that PTI repeatedly claimed that the US played a significant role in toppling an elected government of Imran Khan through the cipher.
