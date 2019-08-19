PTI one Year performance recognized globally: Leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leaders Monday hailed that the one year performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government was recognized not only in Pakistan but globally.

Leaders while talking in a Radio Programme lauded the one-year achievements of PTI government and called it a success for the foreign policy vision and a "journey of stability of Pakistan".

Leader PTI Shandana Gulzar Khan said this is the first government which has actually produced one year performance report and we would continue this practice.

No government can achieve success without a proper road map, she said, adding, transparency and accountability is the center of the mandate of PTI.

She further said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always emphasized on the significance of accountability of the institutions and public representatives.

All developing countries in the region are also open about their achievements and failures, adding, Pakistan has also followed policy of peace and restraint to improve bilateral ties with all neighboring countries based on equality and respect.

Leader PTI Nusrat Wahid said the people should know the one year progress of PTI led government and despite many severe challenges and opposition, the government took concrete measures to revive economy.

The previous governments made artificial development and severely damaged the economy, she said, adding, the corrupt leader only increased their own assets and did not work for the betterment of the country.

Incumbent government strengthened Pakistan's position at international front, she highlighted.

Accountability and anti corruption policies launched to bring back the looted money and punish the culprits who are responsible for economic crises, she added.

She mentioned crackdown against illegal occupation and opening of government houses for general public are few of the good steps taken by PTI led government in its first year.

Leader PTI Munawara Baloch said despite tough circumstances it is appreciable that PTI has successfully completed one year.

It is vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to give maximum relief to the poorest segment of the country, she said, adding, one year progress includes Institutional reform, elimination of corruption, transparency and accountability and effective foreign policy.

PTI is following vision of prosperity and we are heading towards the right direction in order to make Pakistan a welfare state, she said.

Leader PTI Riaz Fatiana said incumbent government was committed to make the country a corruption free land and PTI led government has taken concrete steps to eliminate corruption and poverty.

The government has launched a crackdown against corrupt leaders and political bigwigs who looted the country, he said.

He said Pakistan is pursuing an effective foreign policy, adding, Islamabad remained successful in conveying out stance effectively to international community.

It is appreciable that Pakistan political and military leadership is on same page for betterment of the country, he said.

Pakistan is on its way to progress under the competent and honest leadership of Imran Khan, he added.

Leader PTI Amir Dogar added, it is appreciable that despite severe challenges PTI led government has completed its first year successfully.

The economic crises were at peak when PTI took charge of the government, he said, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his competent team have worked really hard to stabilize the economy.

He said despite severe criticism PTI led government has taken bold decisions which are in the best interest of Pakistan.

Islamabad has pursued a very effective foreign policy, he said.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi effectively sensitized the world powers about Kashmir dispute, he added.

Leader PTI Arbab Amir Ayub said successful and effective Foreign Policy is the most eminent achievement of incumbent government.

PTI led government have strengthened Pakistan's position on international front, he added.