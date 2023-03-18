PTI only party not ready to surrender before law: Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only political party in the country which was not ready to surrender before the law and to present themselves for accountability

So called, PTI leadership was instigating its workers and followers to create chaos and unrest in the country, he said adding that the party was trying to make the entire state hostage for achieving personal agendas.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town, the minister said, a number of cases were lodged against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, but he was not appearing before the courts which was against his (Imran's) own stance regarding rule of law for everyone.

He said that the PTI chief should behave like a political leader and present himself for accountability before the courts.

The minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan had sent a disqualification reference against Imran to the sessions court over corrupt practices for allegedly concealment of his assets, while filing his nomination papers.

He said that many other political leaders including Nawaz Sharif had been facing the courts but he never tried to create ruckus during the courts appearing like Imran. PTI workers accompanying their leader Imran during court appearing, attacked public properties. He said PTI workers were not peaceful as they were involved in damaging the public properties.

The law minister said a neutral interim Punjab government was forced to take action to clear the "no-go area" at Zaman Park as the locals had taken a sigh of relief after the operation, as they were trapped in the fortified area over the past few days, he added.

Tarar said everyone should review their attitude towards courts.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered for maximum restraint in dealing with the PTI workers. The minister remarked that politics was all about contesting cases through arguments rather doing politics with sticks in hands and tear gas.

To a question, he said the PTI workers were openly calling for rebellion, adding the law and justice must take their course to ensure rule of law.