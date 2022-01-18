UrduPoint.com

PTI Only Party That Attaches Importance To Transparent Funds Collection: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 05:21 PM

PTI only party that attaches importance to transparent funds collection: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the sole political party that attached importance to transparency in the funds collection process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the sole political party that attached importance to transparency in the funds collection process.

Talking to media persons, he said Akbar S. Babar, apparently on the payroll of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had been fully exposed by the findings of scrutiny committee.

It was, in fact, the storm in a tea cup as according to page 81 of the committee's report, Akbar S. Babar could not produce any document or evidence, which could be presented in any court of law, he added.

The minister said Akbar S. Babar used to claim that the PTI was being funded from India and Israel, but he could not present any proof in that regard..

Similarly, he said, PML-N leader Maryam Safdar harped on the same allegation outside the Election Commission of Pakistan many times, but she faced embarrassment when it was proved wrong as per the scrutiny committee's report.

The PTI was running its affairs in a transparent manner and the opposition's accusations about its funds collection process proved false, he added.

The PTI, he said, was a party which was equally supported by Pakistanis both at home and abroad.

Farrukh Habib asked Akbar S Babar to apologize to the overseas Pakistanis for hurting their sentiments by levelling baseless allegations.

The minister challenged Maryam Safdar and Pakistan peoples Party leader Bilawal Zardari to disclose the details of their parties' accounts.

The PML-N should tell the nation who were Bhoon Das and Shujat Azeem and how many amounts they had deposited in its accounts, he remarked.

Likewise, Bilawal also had to divulge give details about an account of Rs 350 million, he added.

Similarly, he said, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should also disclose as to how he had received funding from Libya.

The minister requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to activate the scrutiny committee as soon as possible so that funding sources of all other parties, including the PPP and the PML-N should also be scrutinized.

The ECP should resolve the issue as per the decision of Supreme Court, he added.

Farrukh Habib expressed the hope that the ECP would soon investigate the funding of PPP and PML-N.

He said there was mention of Walton Cricket Ground, but there was nothing unusual as the friendly cricket match was played between Pakistani nationals and the money was transferred through the banking channel.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Asif Ali Zardari Storm Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Israel Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Libya Cuban Peso Money Muslim Media All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

94 SAU students receive cheques under Ehsaas Under ..

94 SAU students receive cheques under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme ..

21 seconds ago
 Ehsaas Dastarkhwan opened in Rajanpur

Ehsaas Dastarkhwan opened in Rajanpur

22 seconds ago
 Baqaullah Unar posted as Senior Member BoR

Baqaullah Unar posted as Senior Member BoR

25 seconds ago
 UK High Commissioner calls on Sheikh Rashid

UK High Commissioner calls on Sheikh Rashid

27 seconds ago
 SITE delegation calls on Governor Imran Ismail

SITE delegation calls on Governor Imran Ismail

5 minutes ago
 Progress on JCPOA Necessary to 'Save' Deal - Baerb ..

Progress on JCPOA Necessary to 'Save' Deal - Baerbock

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.