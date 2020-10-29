Central Deputy Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and senior leader from Gilgit Baltistan Hashmatullah Khan on Thursday said that the PTI was the only political party which had been raising voice for the constitutional rights of the GB people

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Central Deputy Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and senior leader from Gilgit Baltistan Hashmatullah Khan on Thursday said that the PTI was the only political party which had been raising voice for the constitutional rights of the GB people.

It had also demanded to give the GB the status of a constitutional province, he said while addressing a press conference here at the Central Press Club Gilgit.

Hashmatullah Khan disclosed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to the PTI GB leadership that the area would be given the provincial rights after the PTI came into power.

"It is the PTI government that has empowered the GB people. The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had done nothing during their governments to mitigate the sufferings of GB people," he said.

He said Prime Minister would likely to visit the GB in connection with the Jashnay Azadi Gilgit Baltistan on November 1.