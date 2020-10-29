UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Only Party To Raise Voice For GB People's Constitutional Rights: Hashmatullah

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

PTI only party to raise voice for GB people's constitutional rights: Hashmatullah

Central Deputy Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and senior leader from Gilgit Baltistan Hashmatullah Khan on Thursday said that the PTI was the only political party which had been raising voice for the constitutional rights of the GB people

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Central Deputy Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and senior leader from Gilgit Baltistan Hashmatullah Khan on Thursday said that the PTI was the only political party which had been raising voice for the constitutional rights of the GB people.

It had also demanded to give the GB the status of a constitutional province, he said while addressing a press conference here at the Central Press Club Gilgit.

Hashmatullah Khan disclosed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to the PTI GB leadership that the area would be given the provincial rights after the PTI came into power.

"It is the PTI government that has empowered the GB people. The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had done nothing during their governments to mitigate the sufferings of GB people," he said.

He said Prime Minister would likely to visit the GB in connection with the Jashnay Azadi Gilgit Baltistan on November 1.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Visit Gilgit Baltistan Pakistan Peoples Party November Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

UAE denounces attack at French consulate in Jeddah

9 minutes ago

England's RFU announces 10.8m loss amid virus

58 seconds ago

CAF postpone Champions League semi-final, final

59 seconds ago

UN to Resume In-Person Meetings at New York Headqu ..

1 minute ago

UN Chief Strongly Condemns 'Heinous' Knife Attack ..

1 minute ago

ExxonMobil Expects to Cut 1,900 Jobs Due To COVID- ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.