PTI only party which took steps for political restructuring after 1973 Constitution: FM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was the only party which had taken steps for political restructuring after culmination of One Unit and 1973 Constitution .

"Today is a historic day. It is an honour for the PTI that it has initiated measures for the South Punjab province in shape of opening of a secretariat in Multan,'' he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of South Punjab Secretariat here at the Circuit House.

Qureshi stated that it was devolution of power and the funds allocated for the region would now be spent here unlike the past.

He lambasted the Pakistan Peoples Party (PML-N) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which did nothing for the South Punjab masses.

He said Syed Yusuf Gilani had become the prime minister, but he could not make the new province.

The PPP always told the masses that it would create a new province for them in South Punjab while the PML-N made the people fight on it.

He felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan that he got the honour of taking practical steps for the new province by opening a secretariat for South Punjab.

The critics of PTI should see for themselves that the party had laid the foundation of new province by setting up the secretariat here, the foreign minister remarked.

Z A Bhutto, he recalled, had allocated quota for rural and urban Sindh, and that measure had opened for job opportunities for the Sindhi masses.

The future decisions of South Punjab would be made here and not in Lahore, Qureshi said.

Parliamentarians, notables, South Punjab secretaries and other officials attended the ceremony.

