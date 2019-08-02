UrduPoint.com
PTI Only Political Party Taking Action Against Turncoats: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 08:50 PM

PTI only political party taking action against turncoats: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was the only political party that had taken action against its provincial members for changing their loyalties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was the only political party that had taken action against its provincial members for changing their loyalties.

She, in a tweet, said Prime Minister Imran Khan had suggested the show of hands method in the last Senate polls, which was rejected by both the major political parties.

She said PTI would still support positive steps and amendment in that regard.

The SAPM said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal must constitute a probe committee but investigation's scope should be extended till Changa Manga forests and rest houses established in pleasant environment of Murree hills.

Dr Firdous said it was strange that those, who had buried all moral and ethical values of national politics, were now giving lessons of morality.

She said masses had rejected PML-N and PPP in the general elections 2018 and yesterday they faced another defeat in the upper house of the Parliament, adding the two parties would be limited to few districts if they did not detached themselves from corruption.

"There is no future for those (in politics) who defend corrupt leaders," she concluded.

