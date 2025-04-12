PTI opposes every national effort: Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for the board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Saturday said that Pakistan possesses vast reserves of mines and minerals which, if properly utilized, can significantly boost the national economy.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said a successful investment conference was recently held, attended by global experts, investors, and business leaders, highlighting Pakistan’s potential in the mining sector.

Responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) objections to related legislation, the minister remarked, “This is not the first time PTI has opposed laws made in the national interest their politics remains rooted in protest and disruption.

”

He criticized the party for resisting progress, saying, “It seems their only demand is that Pakistan should stop moving forward.”

Qaiser Sheikh added that the government has extended multiple invitations for dialogue, but PTI has consistently prioritized personal agendas over national development.

“We are open to talks, but their lack of seriousness and continued focus on individual interests hampers constructive engagement,” he concluded.