PTI Organises Rally On Kashmir Solidarity Day

PTI organises rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi organised a rally on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day

The rally started from the party secretariat Insaf House and concluded at Mazar-e-Quaid, said a news release on Friday.

The rally started from the party secretariat Insaf House and concluded at Mazar-e-Quaid, said a news release on Friday.

PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman addressing the rally said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level for the last three years. Today, the Kashmir issue was being discussed all over the world, including the United Nations.

He further said that the opposition parties never talked about resolving issue of Kashmir when they were in power.

Khurram Sher Zaman added that Imran Khan was a leader in our country who was a source of pride for Muslims around the world.

He said that PTI's rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day was the biggest rally in Karachi.

Saeed Afridi, general secretary of PTI Karachi and member Sindh Assembly, said that the pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan were being posted in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) today.

People of IIOJK loved our PM. Kashmir will become part of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI Azad Kashmir's leader Sardar Maqsood Zaman said that Kashmir was the lifeblood of Pakistan. There was no example of Kashmiri people's love for Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan proved that he was the ambassador of Kashmir by highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level. Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as a leader not only for Kashmir but for Muslims all over the world.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taught us to speak out against oppression and barbarism.

"We have full confidence in our leader Imran Khan and the entire Pakistani nation stands with the Prime Minister on Kashmir issue," said Sardar Maqsood Zaman.

The rally was attended by a large number of workers, including the party's central, provincial and regional leadership.

