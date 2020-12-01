UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Organizational Officials Meet, Discuss Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:15 PM

PTI organizational officials meet, discuss affairs

Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Zahid Hussain Kazmi on Tuesday called on Central Secretary General PTI MNA Amir Mehmood Kiani here at Central Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Zahid Hussain Kazmi on Tuesday called on Central Secretary General PTI MNA Amir Mehmood Kiani here at Central Secretariat. During meeting, they discussed in details the mutual interest issues and organizational affairs of the party, said a press release.

Central Senior Vice President PTI was recently returned from abroad, they also discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf From

Recent Stories

Indonesia:4,600+ residents evacuated over volcano ..

2 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz's plea for extension ..

22 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Lachin Corridor in Karabakh Placed Und ..

2 minutes ago

Eight arrested in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Weather to remain cold, dry in KP

2 minutes ago

AIOU announces results of Arabic Teachers Training ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.