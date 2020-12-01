PTI organizational officials meet, discuss affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Zahid Hussain Kazmi on Tuesday called on Central Secretary General PTI MNA Amir Mehmood Kiani here at Central Secretariat. During meeting, they discussed in details the mutual interest issues and organizational affairs of the party, said a press release.

Central Senior Vice President PTI was recently returned from abroad, they also discussed the overall political situation in the country.