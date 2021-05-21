PTI organized rally to show solidarity with Palestine

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Region Balochistan, and ISF here on Friday organized a solidarity Palestine rally in front of Quetta Press Club and a demonstration was staged against the aggression of Israeli

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Region Balochistan, and ISF here on Friday organized a solidarity Palestine rally in front of Quetta Press Club and a demonstration was staged against the aggression of Israeli.

Speakers including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Balochistan chapter's Spokesperson Asif Tareen, Quetta City PTI leader Alam Kakar, ISF's Dawood Shah Kakar, Zulikha Mandokhel, Malik Faisal Deewar, Israr Kakar, Malik Afzal Tajik, Talha Sohail, Zubair Mardanzai, Arif Kakar , Amanullah Tareen, Naseebullah Khilji, Aziz Kakar and others said that Israel's attacks on human population and unarmed civilians in Palestine were the biggest terrorism.

They also strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on the innocent Palestinian people as its forces was torturing unarmed civilian of Palestinians which is a clear violation of human rights.

They said that the government and the people of Pakistan expressed their support and solidarity with the Palestinian people and fully condemned the Israeli barbarism.

The Islamic countries should collectively take action against the Israeli aggression and atrocities against the unarmed Palestinian people, they stressed.

The speakers mentioned the manner in which the entire nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan responded to the call for Palestine.

They said that since the blessed month of Ramazan, Israel had heated up the market of oppression and barbarism against Palestine and the whole world had condemned it.

They maintained the role played by Pakistan Foreign Ministry in informing the world and stopping the barbarism of Israel was exemplary.

The Muslim world and the Muslim states should formulate a united strategy on a sustainable and permanent basis to stop the aggression of Israeli on Palestinian people, they noted.

They said that Israel's barbaric actions against Palestinian Muslims were increasing day by day, attacking the civilian population and targeting innocent people and children was the most serious violation of the laws of war on which the United Nations and the international community should take notice of Israel involved in violation of human rights.

He said that on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, like the rest of the country, rallies had been organized in Balochistan to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and the people of Pakistan stood with their Palestinian brothers in this difficult time.