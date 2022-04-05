PTI organizes a protest rally at D.Chowk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has staged a protest rally at D.Chowk against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against the PTI government. PTI leaders including Asad Umar, Pervaiz Khattak, Faisal Javed, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Ali Muhammad Khan, Dr Shireen Mazari, Ali Nawaz Awan, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Shahbaz Gill and others participated in the rally. A large number of PTI workers and families have attended the rally that started after Iftar.

Addressing the rally, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar has regretted the foreign interference in the internal matters of the country and horse trading in the National Assembly.

He asked the opposite political parties as to why they are running away from the elections, challenging them to compete.

He said that a no-confidence motion was launched in which efforts were made to buy parliamentarians.

He said that turncoats were being sold on 15 to 18 coror each.

He thanked PTI workers, saying that the people of the Federal capital have never disappointed PTI.