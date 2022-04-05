UrduPoint.com

PTI Organizes A Protest Rally At D.Chowk

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 11:20 AM

PTI organizes a protest rally at D.Chowk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has staged a protest rally at D.Chowk against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against the PTI government. PTI leaders including Asad Umar, Pervaiz Khattak, Faisal Javed, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Ali Muhammad Khan, Dr Shireen Mazari, Ali Nawaz Awan, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Shahbaz Gill and others participated in the rally. A large number of PTI workers and families have attended the rally that started after Iftar.

Addressing the rally, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar has regretted the foreign interference in the internal matters of the country and horse trading in the National Assembly.

He asked the opposite political parties as to why they are running away from the elections, challenging them to compete.

He said that a no-confidence motion was launched in which efforts were made to buy parliamentarians.

He said that turncoats were being sold on 15 to 18 coror each.

He thanked PTI workers, saying that the people of the Federal capital have never disappointed PTI.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Asad Umar Buy From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th April 2022

2 hours ago
 US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Ta ..

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Talks But Interest Remains - Sta ..

11 hours ago
 Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Wester ..

Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Western Mexico - Reports

11 hours ago
 Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab Sta ..

Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab States Soon - Lavrov

11 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.