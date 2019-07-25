PTI organizes celebratory evening at national press club

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Islamabad chapter, Fareed Rehman Thursday organized a ceremony at National Press Club to celebrate "Youm e Tashakur" to commemorate PTI's historic win during last general elections

The president and general secretary Islamabad chapter, Ch Ilyas Meharban arranged a celebratory evening to pay tributes to Pakistani nation for electing Imran Khan as their Prime minister on 25th July last year in hope of better future of the country.

The speakers at the event were of the view that on July 25, Pakistan witnessed the new dawn of change that Pakistan had been waiting for.

They insisted that the effects of honest and credible leadership started appearing as the country was getting global recognition as a responsible state.

Fareed Rehman said PTI had always believed in rule of law and no favors would be given to those criminals who looted the country for years.

He said after waiting patiently for decades, the country has regained the lost global recognition as an honorable state under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He added the nation opted for change and a better future when people responded to the message of Imran Khan.

The event was attended by the large number of all the party officials from Islamabad chapter, local party workers and media.