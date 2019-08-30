PTI organizes huge rally, demonstration in solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday organized a huge rally and demonstration at D Chowk in front of Parliament House during Kashmir Hour on call of Prime Minister Imran Khan in solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday organized a huge rally and demonstration at D Chowk in front of Parliament House during Kashmir Hour on call of Prime Minister Imran Khan in solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The rally was led by Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee was attended by party leaders, including Central Secretary General PTI Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Federal Minsiter for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, Chief Whip PTI Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Ex Minister for Law Babar Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani, MNA Noor Alam Khan, Parliamentary Secretary on education Wajiha Akram and Abdul Haleem Khan, besides a large number of workers, attended the rally.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that Kashmir is not alone, we have mobilized public sentiments and now we will make sure Kashmir may not be used as a footnote in international discourse.

He said that everyone come out as one voice for Kashmir. He said that our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are standing firmly in the face of Nazi RSS regime of Modi. "We came out today during Kashmir hour to demonstrate that they aren't alone" he said. He said that we are ready for every sacrifice, adding that from every nook and corner we will fight for Kashmir. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has drawn redline on Kashmir.

Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that nuclear Pakistan stands firm with Kashmiri brethren, with or without the world, adding that all the way, no stopping.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that Pakistanis show solidarity with the Kashmir people- sending a message to Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir, adding that "we stand with them in their fight against the fascist Indian government.

Shireen Mazari said that showing solidarity is essential to an oppressed people suffering under curfew and Indian state terrorism.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sayed Zulfi Bukhari said that standing with Kashmir today wasn't political, it was human and all those who came out to break the silence deserve appreciation.

He said that the struggle has only started this is where we decide how history will remember us.

Other speakers urged the United Nations to take notice of abrogation of Article 370 and massive troops deployment, curfew and atrocities in the Indian�occupied Kashmir (IoK).

They said that it was loud and clear message from Pakistan on call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we all stand with the people of Kashmir and will keep raising their voice across the world.

The speakers said that the world should know; Kashmir is not just a territorial issue but an issue of human rights, adding that is why the whole world must intervene.

The participants were carrying placards and chanting slogans against India�for atrocities against the innocent people of Kashmir.

A large number of students, youth, women, men, elders and people from different walks of life have gathered here in front of Parliament House on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with people of Kashmir, facing atrocities of in Indian held Kashmir.

MNAs, officials, public servants and people from various walks of life also participated in the rally, waving both Pakistani and Kashmiri flags.