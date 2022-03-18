PTI organizes protest rally against 'turncoats'

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) on Friday organized a protest rally against turncoat members of the Party here in front of National Press Club Islamabad. Led by PTI leader Aamir Mughal, the rally was joined by a large number of PTI workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) on Friday organized a protest rally against turncoat members of the Party here in front of National Press Club Islamabad. Led by PTI leader Aamir Mughal, the rally was joined by a large number of PTI workers.

Addressing the rally, Aamir Mughal said that the Sindh House had become a centre of horse trading where the unconstitutional act of buying the loyalties of lawmakers was underway. He said these un-loyal people should resign immediately from their seats and termed those members of National Assembly who changed their loyalties as traitors.

These people have won the election on PTI tickets and now are changing their allegiance which is condemnable, he expressed.

He said that the turncoats would face humiliation throughout their lives.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards mentioning "Lottay" (turncoats). They were also chanting slogans against the members who altered their loyalty.