UrduPoint.com

PTI Organizes Protest Rally At F-9 Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 12:20 AM

PTI organizes protest rally at F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday late evening organized a protest rally at Islamabad's Fatimah Jinnah Park, situated at F-9 sector. PTI leaders including PTI General Secretary Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Qasim Khan Suri, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Azam Swati, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Alamgir Khan, Zahid Kazmi and others were participated in the rally. A large number of PTI workers and families have attended the rally that kicked off at Night. Addressing the rally, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said that PTI will always speak for justice. He said that the whole nation firmly stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He thanked PTI workers for participating in the protest rally. PTI leader Murad Saeed said that no drone attack was carried during PTI government. He said that innocents were killed in drone attacks during the past regimes.

He said PM Imran Khan is pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy by saying 'Absolutely Not'.

He said that a threatening letter was written to Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 7 and after that no-confidence motion was launched. The participants of the rally were carrying placards mentioning "Prime Minister Imran Khan Zindabad and PTI Zindabad. They were also chanting slogans against the members who changed their loyalties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Attack Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Asad Umar Alamgir March Government

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

1 hour ago
 China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts ..

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts on Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accu ..

1 hour ago
 AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar A ..

AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar Anwar

1 hour ago
 Rashid eager to learn from Younis

Rashid eager to learn from Younis

1 hour ago
 Opposition has no guts compete with Imran Khan: AJ ..

Opposition has no guts compete with Imran Khan: AJK PM

1 hour ago
 China Envoy to UN on AUKUS Hypersonic Plans: State ..

China Envoy to UN on AUKUS Hypersonic Plans: States Must Avoid Another Ukraine-L ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.