PTI organizes protest rally at F-9 Park

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday late evening organized a protest rally at Islamabad's Fatimah Jinnah Park, situated at F-9 sector. PTI leaders including PTI General Secretary Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Qasim Khan Suri, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Azam Swati, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Alamgir Khan, Zahid Kazmi and others were participated in the rally. A large number of PTI workers and families have attended the rally that kicked off at Night. Addressing the rally, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said that PTI will always speak for justice. He said that the whole nation firmly stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He thanked PTI workers for participating in the protest rally. PTI leader Murad Saeed said that no drone attack was carried during PTI government. He said that innocents were killed in drone attacks during the past regimes.

He said PM Imran Khan is pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy by saying 'Absolutely Not'.

He said that a threatening letter was written to Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 7 and after that no-confidence motion was launched. The participants of the rally were carrying placards mentioning "Prime Minister Imran Khan Zindabad and PTI Zindabad. They were also chanting slogans against the members who changed their loyalties.