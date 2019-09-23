PTI organizes public dialogue on law and order

Under the Citizen Police Liaison Initiative, PTI Councilor and Member Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Afzal Khan, organized a public meeting to facilitate an open discussion between the citizens and IGP Police Amir Zulfiqar Khan, on the law and order situation in Islamabad

The event was attended by PTI MNAs Asad Umar, Ali Awan, Khurram Nawaz, the IGP and his team DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed and SP Omer Khan, said a press release issued on Monday.

PTI President Islamabad Region Fareed Rehman and AC Shalimar Ms. Sidra were also present at the occasion.

Asad Umer stressed the need for better policing and a check on the crime rate. He also proposed setting up liaison committees between the police and citizens and commended Afzal Khan and the local community for their activism on the law and order issues.

The IGP held a question and answer session with the participants.

He apprised the residents about the steps taken by lslamabad Police to assure their security.

Amir Zulfiqar also spoke about the constraints of the police force and expressed disappointment over the fact that no new inductions were made in the Islamabad Police for the past whole decade which has resulted in an ageing police force and a decline in their efficiency.

He shared with the audience that by April 2020, more than 1200 new personnel would be recruited in Islamabad Police which would significantly strengthen the police force and result in an improvement in the law and order situation.

Furthermore, he issued directives to his team on particular cases of dacoity and ensured the participants that police patrolling would be made more effective.

Also, it was decided that he would hold an exclusive meeting with the victims of recent Dacoity/Armed Robbery incidents.

The participants welcomed the IGP's initiative of visiting the residents at their doorstep and listening to their problems and demanded that such public meetings should continue to be held to develop a working relationship between the police and the public.