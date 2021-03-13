UrduPoint.com
PTI Organizes Rally To Celebrate Success In Senate Election

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 09:19 PM

PTI organizes rally to celebrate success in Senate election

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tharparkar district on Saturday held a rally to celebrate the huge success of Sadiq Sanjrani elected Senate Chairman for second term and Mirza Muhammad Afridi as Deputy Chairman Senate.

According to details the rally led by Nihal Chand Sorani, Syed Arif Hssain Shah, Ashraf Bajeer and others was taken out in Diplo and Mithi town which passing through different routes culminated at Press club where sweets were distributed among party workers.

