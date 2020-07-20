PTI organizes wall of signature on Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad Chapter and District Peace Committee Sunday arranged a wall of signature on the occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan.

Thousands of PTI workers, peace committee members and civil society representatives put their signatures on the sheet displayed on the wall and vowed to reaffirm their unflinching support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir for their right to self determination.

The PTI District Hyderabad Women Wing President Nazish Fatima and others attended the signature ceremony and condemned the Indian atrocities against the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

She said people of Kashmir had passed resolution for the accession to Pakistan on July 19, 1947 but Indian rulers had illegally occupied Muslim dominated territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The United Nations (UN) had also declared Kashmir as a disputed territory and the security council had also passed resolutions in the favour Kashmiri people, she said and added despite clear UN resolutions India had denied their fundamental right to decide their own fate.

The PTI leader expressed the hope that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Kashmir would become Pakistan.