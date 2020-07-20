UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Organizes Wall Of Signature On Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

PTI organizes wall of signature on Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad Chapter and District Peace Committee Sunday arranged a wall of signature on the occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan.

Thousands of PTI workers, peace committee members and civil society representatives put their signatures on the sheet displayed on the wall and vowed to reaffirm their unflinching support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir for their right to self determination.

The PTI District Hyderabad Women Wing President Nazish Fatima and others attended the signature ceremony and condemned the Indian atrocities against the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

She said people of Kashmir had passed resolution for the accession to Pakistan on July 19, 1947 but Indian rulers had illegally occupied Muslim dominated territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The United Nations (UN) had also declared Kashmir as a disputed territory and the security council had also passed resolutions in the favour Kashmiri people, she said and added despite clear UN resolutions India had denied their fundamental right to decide their own fate.

The PTI leader expressed the hope that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Kashmir would become Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Civil Society Jammu Hyderabad July Women Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on Amir of Kuwait&#039 ..

32 minutes ago

Kuwait Amir undergoes &quot;successful&quot; surge ..

2 hours ago

Ninety doctors from Al Jalila Children’s receive ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

4 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

5 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.