UrduPoint.com

PTI Ousted Through Constitutional Process, Says Kaira

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 11:08 PM

PTI ousted through constitutional process, says Kaira

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ousted through a constitutional process and its foreign conspiracy narrative impacting negative on the country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ousted through a constitutional process and its foreign conspiracy narrative impacting negative on the country's economy.

"The governor of Punjab did not work under the constitution and delaying tactics for new formation put country under difficult situation and created pressure which was impacted on economy intensely, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said we will not put more burden on public by increasing prices of different items and petroleum products and the government would take all necessary steps before approaching lMF grant.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira Gilgit Baltistan All Government

Recent Stories

SDA Issues notices to sponsors and owners for star ..

SDA Issues notices to sponsors and owners for starting development work without ..

1 minute ago
 US Delivered to Ukraine 75 Percent of Allocated Am ..

US Delivered to Ukraine 75 Percent of Allocated Ammunition - Pentagon

1 minute ago
 Blinken Says US Officially Resuming Operations in ..

Blinken Says US Officially Resuming Operations in Kiev, Enhancing Security Proto ..

1 minute ago
 Almost Half of Britons Believe UK Could be Hit Har ..

Almost Half of Britons Believe UK Could be Hit Harder by Trade War With EU - Pol ..

1 minute ago
 Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at isolated places: ..

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at isolated places: PMD

11 minutes ago
 Lavrov, WHO's Tedros Discuss Healthcare in Ukraine ..

Lavrov, WHO's Tedros Discuss Healthcare in Ukraine, Donbas - Russian Foreign Min ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.