PTI ousted through constitutional process, says Kaira

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ousted through a constitutional process and its foreign conspiracy narrative impacting negative on the country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ousted through a constitutional process and its foreign conspiracy narrative impacting negative on the country's economy.

"The governor of Punjab did not work under the constitution and delaying tactics for new formation put country under difficult situation and created pressure which was impacted on economy intensely, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said we will not put more burden on public by increasing prices of different items and petroleum products and the government would take all necessary steps before approaching lMF grant.