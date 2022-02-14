UrduPoint.com

PTI Outclasses Rivals In LG By Elections In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 03:02 PM

PTI outclasses rivals in LG by elections in KP

Pakistan Tahreek Insaf (PTI) has outclassed all political parties and independent candidates including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jaimatul Islam-F during by-elections held in parts of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa on Sunday

According to provisional consolidated results issued by the respective returning officers, the Mayor seat of City Council DI Khan was clinched by PTI's Umar Amin Khan securing 63,753 votes while Muhammad Kafeel Khan of JUI-F stood runner up with 38,891 votes and PPP's Faisal Karim Kundi with 32,788 votes where the voters turned out remained 45.57 percent.

According to provisional consolidated results issued by the respective returning officers, the Mayor seat of City Council DI Khan was clinched by PTI's Umar Amin Khan securing 63,753 votes while Muhammad Kafeel Khan of JUI-F stood runner up with 38,891 votes and PPP's Faisal Karim Kundi with 32,788 votes where the voters turned out remained 45.57 percent.

DI Khan is the home town of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman whose candidate had faced crushing defeat at the hands of PTI's Umar Amin Khan.

Similarly, Tahsi Karak's Chairman seat was won by PTI's Azmat Ali Khan with 20,947 votes, defeating ANP's Abdur Rehman Khan who got 16,576 votes and JUIF's Jan e Alam having 10,141 votes respectively.

District Karak tehsil chairman seat was also clinched by PTI's Azmatullah Khan with 20,497 votes while ANP's Abdur Rehman (16,576) votes stood runner-up in this constituency where total percentage of polled votes remained 43.87percent.

Tehsil Lakki Marwat mayor seat was secured by independent candidate, Shafqatullah Khan with 22,618 votes, defeating another independent candidate, Zafarullah Khan (20,519 votes) and JUIF's Abdur Rahim stood third position with 17,540 votes respectively.

The voters turned out remained 49.03percent at tehsil Lakki Marwat.

Shah Khalid, candidate of Tahrik-e-Islahat Pakistan had own tehsil Landi Kotal Khyber's chairman seat with10,231 votes while independent candidate, Said Alam with 4,707 votes stood runner up in this constituency where the voters turned out remained 22.25pc.

Likewise, ANP's Gulzar Hussain with 7,820 votes has been elected tehsil chairman Khudukhel in Buner district while PTI's candidate, Muhammad Afsar having 7,658 votes stood runner up in this constituency where voters turned out was recorded as 51.12percent.

Tough electoral battle has been witnessed on tehsil Khar Bajaur's chairman seat between Syed Badshah of JUIF and Jumat e Islami's Haroon Rashid where the former with 18,775 votes defeated the latter having 18,244 votes and the voters turned out remained 30.276 percent.

Tehsil Peshtikhara Peshawar's chairman seat was won by JUIF candidate, Muhammad Haroon (11,321) votes, defeating PMLN's Tahir Khan (10162) votes in the constituency where voters turned out remained 32 percent.

