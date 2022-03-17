PTI overseas Pakistanis delegation calls on Aamer Kiani

UrduPoint.com

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Overseas Pakistanis called on Additional Secretary General PTI MNA Aamer Mehmood Kiani at Central Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Overseas Pakistanis called on Additional Secretary General PTI MNA Aamer Mehmood Kiani at Central Secretariat.

Additional Secretary General PTI felicitated Overseas Pakistanis on organizing a successful three-day convention in Federal capital, said a statement.

He lauded overseas Pakistanis for their commitment towards the country and fueling the national economy through sending their hard-earned and precious remittances

