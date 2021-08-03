MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator and Patron-in- Chief Hindu Council, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Tuesday questioned the silence of World and human rights organizations over gross violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, he stated that if minor violation was committed anywhere in the world, the organizations made hue and cry over it, but unfortunately, these were unable to see it in IIOJK.

Hailing Pakistan efforts to highlight Kashmir issue internationally, Dr Ramesh informed that PTI government did a lot, but countries having strong business ties with India had not paid attention to it.

The foreign policies were formulated keeping in view business relations with other countries these days, the MNA said adding that no one had paid visit to IIOJK to review Indian atrocities there.

The civilized world should stop India from brutalities its forces are committing in held valley, the Patron-in-Chief Hindu Council suggested.

