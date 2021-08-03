UrduPoint.com

PTI Parliamentarian Questions World's Silence Over Gross Human Rights Violations In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

PTI parliamentarian questions world's silence over gross human rights violations in IIOJK

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator and Patron-in- Chief Hindu Council, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Tuesday questioned the silence of World and human rights organizations over gross violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, he stated that if minor violation was committed anywhere in the world, the organizations made hue and cry over it, but unfortunately, these were unable to see it in IIOJK.

Hailing Pakistan efforts to highlight Kashmir issue internationally, Dr Ramesh informed that PTI government did a lot, but countries having strong business ties with India had not paid attention to it.

The foreign policies were formulated keeping in view business relations with other countries these days, the MNA said adding that no one had paid visit to IIOJK to review Indian atrocities there.

The civilized world should stop India from brutalities its forces are committing in held valley, the Patron-in-Chief Hindu Council suggested.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Business Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Visit Jammu Hue From Government

Recent Stories

UN, World community to play positive role in endin ..

UN, World community to play positive role in ending oppression on innocent Kashm ..

2 minutes ago
 Sweden's Armand Duplantis wins Olympic men's pole ..

Sweden's Armand Duplantis wins Olympic men's pole vault gold

2 minutes ago
 JUI-F MPA condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

JUI-F MPA condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

3 minutes ago
 Probe Launched After 7 Died in Chemical Plant Fire ..

Probe Launched After 7 Died in Chemical Plant Fire in Southern Russia - Source

3 minutes ago
 ASEAN Foreign Ministers Yet to Reach Consensus on ..

ASEAN Foreign Ministers Yet to Reach Consensus on Envoy for Myanmar - Source

3 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Financial Intelligence Unit signs MoU w ..

UAE&#039;s Financial Intelligence Unit signs MoU with China Anti-Money Launderin ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.