PTI Parliamentarian to release list of party members in next meeting: Ishaq Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) on Tuesday rejected the list of its members that went viral on social media the other day and said that party chairman Pervez Khattak would formally release the Names of party members in the next consultative meeting.

In a statement Ishaq Khattak the son of PTIP chairman said that the party leadership held a consultative meeting here the other day and did not release any list of its members, adding that the viral list was completely fake.

He said that party chairman Pervez Khattak would release the list of all party members in the next meeting to be held soon.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Khan the brother of former Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan decided not to join PTIP and contest general elections against his brother Mehmood Khan.