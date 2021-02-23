PTI parliamentarians assured full support for party candidates in Senate election: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday resolved that they would extend full support to their party candidates in the Senate election.

Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister for Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash told the the ministers, advisers and special assistants to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, members of National and KP assemblies at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan assured their all-out support for the party candidates.

The parliamentarians said the people had given them the mandate due to the prime minister's ideology and vision, and they would make all-out efforts to get the party candidates succeed in the Senate polls.

He said the prime minister was informed that the by-election in PK-63 Nowshera was scientifically rigged by the opponent party. There was a difference of 6000 to 7000 votes in forms 45 and 46. Rigging experts from across the province were brought to PK-63, who manipulated the election, he claimed.

He said the prime minister was told that all legal options, including the Election Commission, would be utilized to get member of the provincial assembly-elect of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz disqualified. No one would be allowed to steal the mandate of people of Nowshera, he added.