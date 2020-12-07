PTI parliamentarians slams Fazal over abusive statement about Pashtun tribes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Peshawar, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians Monday strongly condemned insulting statement of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman about Pashtun tribes who voted and supported PTI in last general elections.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing his party workers said that people of Khattak, Banochi, Marwat and others Pashun tribes who voted PTI were non-pushtoon.

PTI MNA Shahid Khattak talking to APP said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should seek apology for his insulting and provoking remarks about brave and politically aware people of those tribes.

He said that Maulana Falur Rehman should be ashamed of standing shoulder to shoulder to with children of corrupt politicians.

Shahid Khattak said people of those tribes would not forgive him for giving derogatory remarks and would once again vote PTI in coming elections.

He said that such irresponsible statements of Maulana Fazlur Rehman showed his growing frustration over losing people support and continuous flop rallies of 11-parties alliance.

He said that even sensible people of his own parties had shown displeasure over his statement.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash said that such non-sense statements of Maulana Fazlur Reham showing that he had lost his mind after losing elections and out from power corridors.

He said the Maulana was that much afraid and frustrated that he even declared supporters of PTI as non-pashtun.

He said that Pushtoon tribes would vote PTI in 2023 elections and would give a befitting reply to the Maulana over his abusive statement.