PTI Parliamentarians Start Political Activities By Holding First Public Meeting In Nowshera

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians started their political activities by holding the first public meetings in District Nowshera, the hometown of the PTI Parliamentary Chairman Pervez Khattak.

The meeting will start at 6 pm today (Saturday).

PTI Parliamentary Chairman Pervez Khattak and Vice Chairman Mehmood Khan will also address the meeting.

All the arrangements for the meeting have been completed. A stage 30 feet high, 40 feet long and 30 feet wide has been prepared in that regard.

Around 7,000 chairs have been installed in the auditorium and 20 people are claimed to be participating.

