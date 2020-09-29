(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National and Provincial Assemblies have submitted a reminder letter to the Chief Minister's House regarding laying of gas pipeline

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National and Provincial Assemblies have submitted a reminder letter to the Chief Minister's House regarding laying of gas pipeline.

Talking to media persons after submitting the letter, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the federation was trying to rectify the deteriorating situation in Karachi.

The cause of power crisis in the city was shortage of gas, he said in a statement released here on Tuesday.

The Sindh government had not given permission for laying the pipeline, which had created a gas crisis in the city, he added.

He said that a meeting of provincial ministers and Federal ministers had been held. No specific reply was received from provincial minister Imtiaz Sheikh on this important issue, he added.

'We demand the Sindh government to immediately give Sui Gas," he said.

Khurram Sher Zaman, Members of National Assembly Fahim Khan, Akram Cheema, Members of Provincial Assembly Jamal Siddiqui, Arsalan Taj, Raja Azhar, Dr.

Sanjay, Ali Aziz GG, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Umar Amri , Bilal Ghaffar, Karim Bakhsh Gabol, Dr. Imran Shah, Shehzad Qureshi, Rabistan Khan, Dr. Seema Zia and others were present.

Later on, Khurram Sher Zaman said that we had come to request the chief minister to give Sui Gas the right of way.

"The chief minister has been reminded 12 times on this issue by Sui gas management. The provincial government is giving a separate statement on daily basis. We want to tell the PPP leadership that politics has its place but the people should not be harmed."He further added, Parliamentarians from Karachi had come here. Sindh government should allow Sui Gas to lay the pipeline and the chief minister would play his role for the benefit of the city, he added.

" We hope that keeping in view the important issue of the citizens of Karachi, Sindh government will allow Sui Gas to lay the pipeline," he added.