UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Parliamentary Board To Conduct Interviews Of Women Candidates For Reserve Seats On July 8

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 09:02 PM

PTI parliamentary board to conduct interviews of women candidates for reserve seats on July 8

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board constituted on FATA merged districts will conduct the interviews of women reserve seat candidates on July 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board constituted on FATA merged districts will conduct the interviews of women reserve seat candidates on July 8.

According to the press release issued by party's Central Media Department, PTI's Parliamentary Board will conduct the interviews of women reserve seat candidates.

Parliamentary board members are Central Secretary General PTI Arshad Dad, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan.Aspirants for reserved seats for women include Anita Mehsud, Mehreen Rauf Afridi, Hamida Shahid, Falak Naz, Tabassum, Gulrukh Shah, Raheela Shakeel Ahmed, Jessica John, Kinza Iqtidar, Naila Waseem and Rubina Gill.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Shakeel July Women Afridi Media

Recent Stories

Ambassador Khalid pays farewell call on Wang Yi

3 minutes ago

Court proper forum for presenting video but not in ..

3 minutes ago

Parliamentarians calls on CPO

3 minutes ago

Murad Saeed reacts on Maryam's press conference

3 minutes ago

Police Arrest Anti-Government Protesters in Kazakh ..

34 minutes ago

Model courts dispose off 159 cases in Rawalpindi

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.