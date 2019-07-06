PTI parliamentary board to conduct interviews of women candidates for reserve seats on July 8

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ( PTI ) Parliamentary Board constituted on FATA merged districts will conduct the interviews of women reserve seat candidates on July 8.

According to the press release issued by party's Central Media Department, PTI's Parliamentary Board will conduct the interviews of women reserve seat candidates.

Parliamentary board members are Central Secretary General PTI Arshad Dad, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan.Aspirants for reserved seats for women include Anita Mehsud, Mehreen Rauf Afridi, Hamida Shahid, Falak Naz, Tabassum, Gulrukh Shah, Raheela Shakeel Ahmed, Jessica John, Kinza Iqtidar, Naila Waseem and Rubina Gill.