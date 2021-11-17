UrduPoint.com

PTI Parliamentary Party Reposed Full Confidence In Leadership Of PM: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

PTI parliamentary party reposed full confidence in leadership of PM: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Members of National Assembly and Senate belonging to PTI and allies have reposed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Members of National Assembly and Senate belonging to PTI and allies have reposed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media after the meeting of the parliamentary party of PTI and allies he said that the confidence shown by parliamentary party in the leadership of the PM will be evident in the joint sitting of the Parliament.

The minister thanked all the members who came to attend the crucial meeting.

He said that majority of the members of both the houses were present , and important bills will be passed in joint sitting of Parliament today.

He said that two bills on electronic voting machines and the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis were of utmost importance.

The approval of these laws has been the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI.

Fawad said the PTI was the only party that wanted to give the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

During the meeting of the parliamentary party, he said the Prime Minister thanked the allies, senators and members of the National Assembly who attended despite illness and other compulsions.

He said that the opposition consisted on weak players which has been defeated many times in the past. He said the process of disintegration of the opposition will further accelerate after passage of legislative agenda.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Vote Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

Opposition to be defeated in Joint Session: Farruk ..

Opposition to be defeated in Joint Session: Farrukh

4 minutes ago
 Japan to expand COVID-19 inoculation to kids under ..

Japan to expand COVID-19 inoculation to kids under 12 from February

4 minutes ago
 Drug addict shot injured three students in Mansehr ..

Drug addict shot injured three students in Mansehra

4 minutes ago
 Japan machinery orders keep flat in September on m ..

Japan machinery orders keep flat in September on month

4 minutes ago
 U.S. retail sales rise 1.7 pct in October amid sur ..

U.S. retail sales rise 1.7 pct in October amid surging inflation

6 minutes ago
 New Zealand's producer prices increase

New Zealand's producer prices increase

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.