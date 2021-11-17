PTI parliamentary party reposed full confidence in leadership of PM: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Members of National Assembly and Senate belonging to PTI and allies have reposed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Talking to media after the meeting of the parliamentary party of PTI and allies he said that the confidence shown by parliamentary party in the leadership of the PM will be evident in the joint sitting of the Parliament.

The minister thanked all the members who came to attend the crucial meeting.

He said that majority of the members of both the houses were present , and important bills will be passed in joint sitting of Parliament today.

He said that two bills on electronic voting machines and the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis were of utmost importance.

The approval of these laws has been the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI.

Fawad said the PTI was the only party that wanted to give the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

During the meeting of the parliamentary party, he said the Prime Minister thanked the allies, senators and members of the National Assembly who attended despite illness and other compulsions.

He said that the opposition consisted on weak players which has been defeated many times in the past. He said the process of disintegration of the opposition will further accelerate after passage of legislative agenda.