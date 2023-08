PTI parliamentary to start public campaign on Aug 19: Ziaullah Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarians (PTI-P) would formally start public campaign from district Nowshera on August 19, said Ziaullah Khan Bangash.

He said that the first public meeting would be held on August 19 in Nowshera and later PTI-P would organize parliamentary meetings in 11 districts.

Apart from Nowshera, PTI-P would hold rallies in Mansehra, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Kohat, DI Khan, Swat, Hangu and Buner, he added.