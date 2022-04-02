PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to violence: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Law Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday took strong exception to the campaign launched by a media house alleging that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers had a plan for violence on voting day of no-trust motion

He, in a tweet, rejected the campaign and termed the news about "violent" protests of the PTI workers "fake".

"Tehreek-e-Insaf is the party of the middle class," he said while describing the campaign of the anti-government media houses about the PTI workers as "surprising".

Fawad said the civilized nation would hold the protests in a civilized manner.

Referring to the no-trust motion likely to be discussed in the National Assembly on Sunday, he said, the Constitution would be followed during the entire process.