PTI plans district-level conventions across South Punjab to mobilize workers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Newly elected President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab, Senator Aon Abbas Bappi on Monday announced to hold workers' conventions at district level across South Punjab for a joint effort involving workers, elected representatives and office bearers for development of the region.

Talking to APP, he said, PTI would emerge victorious in the upcoming local bodies elections proving that it was the popular most party enjoying support of the people from across the the country.

He said that workers conventions would be held every week at each district in south Punjab with participation of party workers, office bearers and elected representatives of the area.

"Problems of the workers would be heard and resolved at these conventions" adding he said that first convention of the series would be held in Bahawalpur on Sep 18.

He said that agile and talented youth were an asset not only for the party but the whole country.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for reposing trust in him to head the PTI south Punjab.

Praising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, with whom he met in Islamabad, Bappi said that consultations with the senior politicians would benefit the people along with uplifting the infrastructure and to end the sense of deprivation in South Punjab.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was actually the name of a vision, an ideology that stemmed from his desire of putting Pakistan on a development trajectory.

Bappi said that government was making strenuous efforts to overpower price hike and create means of earning for the people. It is the PTI government that has set a tradition of punishing those involved in corruption, he added.

He said that the trouble PML-N had created for South Punjab province was now being resolved by the PTI government adding that separate secretariat were being set up in Bahawalpur and Multan.

Punjab government has allocated huge resources in separate budget to ensure the funding would only be spent in South Punjab, he added.

Senator Aon Abbas Bappi was accorded a warm reception upon his arrival in Multan after being elected as regional president. He has been was visiting different districts to improve interaction with party workers and office bearers to launch a united effort for south Punjab uplift.