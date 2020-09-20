UrduPoint.com
PTI Played Constructive Role For Prosperity: Umer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

PTI played constructive role for prosperity: Umer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the real representative party for the bright future of the country.

Addressing a function, the provincial minister said that the PTI's priorities were to move the province on the path of rapid development and provide basic amenities to the people.

He said that the government was working for the betterment of the province and would play a constructive and positive role for the prosperity of the province so that people friendly projects would be launched in the entire province without any discrimination.

